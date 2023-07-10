Hyderabad: Aspiring actor duped of Rs 10L for film role

Hyderabad: An aspiring actor was duped of Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters in an attempt to find his way into the film industry, under the pretext of getting him a movie role.

The victim dreamt of becoming an actor and director.

The incident came to light when the victim, approached the police and revealed that he had been duped of hefty money.

The victim who has been actively seeking opportunities for the film role received an enticing message on WhatsApp from an unidentified person who claimed to be associated with the film industry and had come across his profile.

The accused later managed to deceive the man on the pretext of getting him a role in a high-budget movie and told him to share a picture.

Filled with hope for a breakthrough, the victim followed the con artist’s instructions.

The accused further manipulated the victim and assured him that a photo shoot will be arranged for him and demanded him to pay a charge of Rs 10 lakh.

However, after receiving the money online, the photo shoot never materialised and the con artist disappeared without a trace.

The victim realised with time that he was cheated and filed a case at the police station. Efforts are underway to nab the con artist.