Hyderabad police rescue 5 women in spa raid at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police raided ‘Pease Rain Spa’ centre located at Road No 12 on Sunday and rescued five women and arrested five customers.

On specific information about illegal activities being carried out in the spa, a police team under the supervision of SHO Banjara Hills police station, M Narendra, raided the spot.

“Five customers and a manager were arrested. Five women were rescued,” said SHO Narendra.

Also Read Video: Massive fire breaks out in apartment in Hyderabad

A woman named Sweety who was organizing the prostitution under the garb of a spa and massage centre is absconding.

A case under the Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act was booked by the Banjara Hills police against the organizers.

The organizers were inviting the customers by calling them on phones and contacting them through social media platforms.