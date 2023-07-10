Video: Massive fire breaks out in apartment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in an apartment in Hyderabad last night. Residents were left with no choice but to flee their homes as the flames swiftly engulfed the apartment.

The fire incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Balanagar Police Station, Hyderabad. The fire broke out at the A2A Life Spaces apartment complex at around 9 pm yesterday.

Panic prevailed among the residents, after a massive #fire broke out in a flat at A2A Life Spaces apartment in Balanagar area.



Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the #Flames. #FireAccident #FireSafety #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/AUZWflqxzR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 9, 2023

The fire reportedly began on the fifth floor of the building. However, it quickly spread, leaving onlookers from the neighboring plots in a panic.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and took action to bring the situation under control.

During the incident, residents lost their belongings. The reason behind the fire accident is not yet known.