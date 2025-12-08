Hyderabad: ATGC Biotech forms with Israel based Luxemburg Industries

Hyderabad: Genome Valley-based ATGC Biotech, an innovator in pheromone and semiochemical based crop protection, on Monday, December 8, announced the formal establishment of Semiophore Ltd., a 50:50 partnership Indo–Israeli Joint Venture (JV) with Luxembourg Industries Ltd.

The JV with the Israel-based company marks a first in terms of such partnerships, with the out-licensing of Indian semiochemical technology to Israel. Semiophore Ltd. will scale 18 advanced semiochemical and pheromone technologies, representing a multi-billion-dollar global market opportunity, said the companies in a press release.

“Semiophore and its JV Partner, to invest $ 10 million in registrations, marketing and upgrading its facilities. At full maturity, each product is projected to capture USD 75–100 million, supported by large-scale adoption in horticulture and broad-acre row crops,” the release added.

The exchange of licensing agreements was held at the Valedictory Session of the First International Science & Technology (S&T) Clusters Conference in New Delhi. As per the JV agreement, ATGC will contribute IP, technology, know-how, regulatory dossiers, capex and R&D leadership, while Luxembourg invests in capex, regulatory, Marketing and manufacturing costs, it stated.

ATGC Biotech in its release marking the event said,” This is a defining moment for India’s bioeconomy and for the global semiochemical industry. For the first time, Indian-developed semiochemical technologies will be manufactured and commercialized in Israel, marking a new chapter in Indo–Israeli scientific and industrial cooperation.”