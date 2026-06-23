Hyderabad: ATM cash van driver steals Rs 17L, escapes on bike

Hyderabad: A private cash logistics van driver allegedly fled with Rs 17 lakh from the vehicle while on duty to refill ATMs in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 23.

Also Read CCTV shows Zomato rider leaving after marking order delivered

The incident occurred on the Rein Bazaar-Santosh Nagar main road. CCTV footage shows the driver standing outside an ATM center while his colleagues deposited cash. He took away the cash from the main box and fled the scene on a motorbike.

The IS Sadan Police have registered a case and begun a probe. Preliminary investigations suggest the plan was pre-planned.