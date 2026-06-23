CCTV shows Zomato rider leaving after marking order delivered

A CCTV video from Kolkata has gone viral on social media after a customer alleged that a Zomato delivery partner marked his food order as delivered without actually handing it over, and left the location with the package.

The customer, identified as Sumit Chakraborty, shared footage from his home CCTV camera showing the delivery executive arriving outside his house. According to Chakraborty, the delivery partner uploaded a photograph of the gate on the app and marked the order as delivered. The CCTV footage, however, purportedly shows the executive leaving the premises with the food bag still in hand.

After reviewing the recording, Chakraborty submitted the footage to Zomato and demanded a full refund as well as action against the delivery partner. There has been no official statement from Zomato on the incident.

The clip drew a large response on social media, with many users sharing accounts of similar experiences. Several called for OTP-based delivery confirmation to be made mandatory for food orders, arguing that the current system makes it easy to falsely log deliveries as completed. Others noted that customers without home CCTV cameras would have little means to dispute such claims.

Some users urged caution, however, pointing out that the footage may not capture the full sequence of events and that the company’s investigation should be allowed to conclude before judgment is passed.