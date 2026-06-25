Hyderabad ATM heist: Driver, his two sons arrested

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a cash van driver and his two sons, have been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs. 17 lakh from an ATM cash replenishment van under the limits of the IS Sadan police station in Hyderabad. The police recovered Rs. 14.5 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as 42-year-old Chirra Srinivas, a driver employed with Cleared Security Services Private Limited and his two sons – Chirra Anish, 22 and Chirra Jaswanth, 20.

While Srinivas and Anish were apprehended near Bowenpally, Jaswanth was caught at Peerzadiguda.

Police said that Srinivas had joined the company a few months ago.

The cash van had set out with Rs 30 lakh to replenish cash at various ATMs across Hyderabad. Besides the driver, the van carried cash custodians Suresh and Papayya and gunman Nabi Saab. After successfully refilling cash at six locations, the team reached an SBI ATM in IS Sadan.

While the custodians and gunman entered the ATM kiosk to load cash, Srinivas remained alone inside the van. Two cash bags containing Rs 7 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, respectively, were left in the vehicle.

As per the plan, his elder son followed the cash van on a motorcycle throughout the day. The moment the custodians entered the ATM, Srinivas grabbed the bag containing Rs 17 lakh, exited the vehicle and fled on the motorcycle with his son. They travelled up to Uppuguda, where they were joined by Jaswanth.

Upon returning, the custodians found both the driver and the cash bag missing and immediately alerted the police. Based on a complaint lodged by Suresh, police formed five special teams and launched a search operation.

After analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations, investigators tracked the accused’s movements and confirmed Srinivas’s involvement. Police said a portion of the stolen money was handed over to him before Srinivas and his elder son hired a private cab and headed towards the Shamshabad Outer Ring Road.

Srinivas’s family was also going through financial difficulties.

The police arrested them and seized the cash. The father and sons have been remanded to judicial custody.