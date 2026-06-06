Hyderabad auto driver held for carrying 14 passengers

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta after a video showing him carrying 14 passengers at once went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on the Barkas–Sadat Nagar road. The viral video shows a total of 15 people, including the driver, travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Due to the lack of space, some passengers were seen dangerously hanging onto the vehicle.

Witnesses raised concerns about the driver’s reckless behaviour and the excessive number of passengers being carried, stating that the act put lives at risk. In the video, the driver can also be seen making sharp turns at high speed.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrayangutta police said, “The incident occurred on Thursday night, and Khan was arrested the same day. He was booked under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering life through rash and negligent driving.”

#Part2 | Auto Driver Apologizes After Viral Video



An auto-rickshaw driver was traced by police after a viral social media video showed him carrying around 15 passengers while travelling towards Erra Kunta. Some passengers were seen hanging off the vehicle, raising serious safety… pic.twitter.com/cJpECAH79G — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) June 5, 2026

Auto driver apologies

Following his arrest, Khan apologised for the incident and accepted that he made a mistake by allowing 14 passengers at a time. “I made a big mistake, I let 14 passengers board the auto. Please don’t do such things.” the driver said.



He also urged fellow auto drivers to not carry more than four passengers at a time.