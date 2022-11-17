Hyderabad: Auto driver murdered at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: An auto driver was murdered by four of his friends at Chandrayangutta on Wednesday night.

A resident of Bhavaninagar, the victim Mohd Shakir, 30, earned his living by driving an auto rickshaw. On Thursday morning, some people found a body lying on the DRDL road and alerted the police control room. The Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and informed higher officers about it.

ACP Falaknuma, Syed Jahangeer, and SHO Chandrayangutta Ravi Verma reached the spot and called the clues team to help them. A dog squad was brought to the place however the dog went for a few meters and lost the scent.

“Our inquiry so far revealed four persons murdered Shakir. We suspect the persons are known to him. Soon we will nab them, the motive is yet to be established,” said Syed Jahangir, ACP Falaknuma.