Hyderabad: Auto driver murdered in Tallabkatta; 3 suspects identified

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was murdered by a group of persons at Tallabkatta, Bhavaninagar, on Monday night, April 13.

The deceased Abdul Khader, 20 years old, who resided at Shaheennagar, came to Tallabkatta to attend a program on Monday along with his parents.

After visiting the Meer ka Daira graveyard, Abdul Khader left to meet someone. Around midnight, some people dropped Abdul Khader, who was badly injured at his relatives’ house in Tallabkatta and was shifted to Urooj Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Accused arrested

The police managed to identify the accused attackers as Zahed, Addu and Mudassir.

Special teams were formed to apprehend them, they said.

The police said that after the killers are caught, the reason for the murder could be confirmed.