Hyderabad: Auto driver murdered in Tallabkatta; 3 suspects identified

20-year-old Abdul Khader was fatally attacked after visiting a graveyard; police identified three suspects and launched a manhunt to uncover the motive.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 8:54 am IST
Image of a blood-stained handprint with crime scene tape, indicating a suspicious death.
Representative image

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was murdered by a group of persons at Tallabkatta, Bhavaninagar, on Monday night, April 13.

The deceased Abdul Khader, 20 years old, who resided at Shaheennagar, came to Tallabkatta to attend a program on Monday along with his parents.

After visiting the Meer ka Daira graveyard, Abdul Khader left to meet someone. Around midnight, some people dropped Abdul Khader, who was badly injured at his relatives’ house in Tallabkatta and was shifted to Urooj Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Subhan Bakery

Accused arrested

The police managed to identify the accused attackers as Zahed, Addu and Mudassir.

Special teams were formed to apprehend them, they said.

The police said that after the killers are caught, the reason for the murder could be confirmed.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 8:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button