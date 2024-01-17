Hyderabad auto-rickshaw driver kills, beheads wife at govt 2BHK

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested for allegedly beheading his wife, Pushpalata, on Tuesday, January 17. The Abdullapurmet police stated that Vijay suspected his wife of infidelity, leading to this horrifying crime.

The accused had carefully planned the crime and invited Pushpalata to his sister’s place under the guise of cleaning. Vijay had reportedly purchased a knife a day before, indicating preplanning.

After taking Pushpalata to his sister’s new government double-bedroom home in Hyderabad, Vijay stabbed her to death, severed her head and kept it aside before walking out of the house in bloodstained clothes.

Reports suggest that the couple had been involved in disputes over suspicions of infidelity for the past decade. The tensions escalated to the point where Pushpalata filed harassment and attempt-to-murder complaints against her husband.

Fuelled by anger towards his wife and provoked by the legal complaints, Vijay allegedly committed the gruesome act of beheading Pushpalata.

The police have taken swift action, apprehending the accused and initiating further investigations into this tragic event.