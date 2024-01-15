Hyderabad: Leopard scare in Shamshabad, officials on high alert

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 15th January 2024 3:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: Leopard scare in Shamshabad, officials on high alert
Hyderabad: Panic gripped Shamshabad Ammapally village after a leopard scare on Monday, January 15.
Local people noticed a leopard-like creature moving near the Ammapally temple at night and stayed indoors.

The local village head informed forest officials and local police who came and examined the footage recorded by closed-circuit cameras installed at temples. The forest officials declared the animal was a wild cat and not leopard as suspected by local people.

The forest officials are maintaining a watch on villages in Shamshabad to ensure safety form wild animals including leopards. Spotting of wild cats in Shamshabad is common because of the presence of thick forests around Himayatsagar Lake and Rajendranagar.

