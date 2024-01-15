Telangana student among 2 found dead mysteriously in US

Two students — one from Telangana and another from Andhra Pradesh — were found dead in mysteriously conditions at their residence in Connecticut, United States on Sunday, January 14. Both of them reportedly passed away in their sleep.

While the police have not confirmed the cause of deaths, a leak in gas pipe is suspected to be the cause of death.

Students of Computer Science

As reported by TOI, the deceased students have been identified as Telangana’s Dinesh and Andhra Pradesh’s Nikesh. Both were pursuing their master’s in Computer Science at the University of Sacred Heart.

It was also reported that the students had dinner before going to bed. Concern arose when local friends visited their residence and found no response. Subsequently, the police and hospital were contacted, and upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared them brought dead.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of their deaths.

Struggles of Telangana students in US

This incident is not the first as many Telangana students who decided to study in the US face challenges.

In July, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, a former Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology, was discovered starving on the streets of Chicago. She had gone to the US two years ago to pursue a Master’s in Information Science from TRINE University in Detroit.

In October, a 24-year-old Hyderabad girl student, Pratiksha Kunwar, pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis, lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas.

Although there are plenty of opportunities for Telangana students studying in the US, they need to be mentally prepared to face challenges before traveling thousands of miles.