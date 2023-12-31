Hyderabad students’ struggle in US: From starvation to mass shooting victim

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sends the highest number of students to the US compared to other Indian cities. However, some face significant difficulties abroad.

In 2023, a student was found starving on the streets of the US, while another became the victim of a mass shooting.

Hyderabad student found starving on US streets

In July, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, a former Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology, was found starving on the streets of Chicago.

Before leaving Hyderabad, she was an Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology and a resident of Moula Ali in the Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

She went to the US two years ago to pursue a Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit. Later, she was found starving on the streets of Chicago after her entire belongings were stolen, which led to her slipping into depression.

Battle for life

Another Hyderabad student, Mohammed Amer, who arrived in the US on August 31, 2023, on a student visa landed in hospital after he suffered from a throat infection.

Earlier speaking to Siasat.com, his brother, Mohd Mujahed, stated that Amer’s condition is critical, and he is at Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia. As there was no one to be with Amer, his brother was trying to travel to the US.

Hyderabad student in US (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad girl student died in US road accident

In October, a 24-year-old Hyderabad girl student, Pratiksha Kunwar, who was pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas, in the US.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pratiksha’s elder sister, Pratibha Kunwar said that the accident occurred on the night of October 15 when Pratiksha, along with her sister Priyanka, friend Sai Teja, and driver Varun, was traveling in a car.

Before going to the US, Pratiksha had completed her undergraduate studies at Haindavi College. In Hyderabad, she lived with her family in Narayanguda.

Earlier, two Master’s students from Hyderabad also lost their lives in an accident that occured on the Johnsburg highway in Kentucky.

Mass shooting claims life of Hyderabad girl in US

A Hyderabad girl Aishwarya Thatikonda who had gone to the US as a student was tragically killed in a mass shooting at a mall in Texas.

The 27-year-old engineer was among the nine people killed in the horrific incident that took place on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets mall near Dallas.

Aishwarya Thatikonda shot at Texas mall (Source: Aishwarya Thatikonda’s Linkedin profile)

Aishwarya, who had obtained a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Osmania University and a Master’s degree in construction management from Eastern Michigan University, was working as a project manager at Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas. She was a resident of the Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, and her father Narsi Reddy is a judge in the Rangareddy district court.

Above are some of the struggles of Hyderabad students in the US.

Although there are plenty of opportunities for Hyderabad students studying in the US, they need to be mentally prepared to face challenges before traveling thousands of miles.