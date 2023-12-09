Deaths of Indian students in Canada, US, Australia since 2018 revealed

Total number of deaths of Indian students in foreign countries stands at 403 since 2018.

Published: 9th December 2023 10:01 am IST
Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, revealed the number of Indian students who have died in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and other countries.

According to the response, with 91 deaths, Canada recorded the highest number of fatalities among students from India since 2018.

The total number of deaths of students from India in foreign countries stands at 403 since 2018. The following are the numbers of students who died in Canada, the UK, Russia, the US, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Italy, and the Philippines.

CountryNumber of deaths of Indian students since 2018
Canada91
UK48
Russia40
US36
Australia35
Ukraine21
Germany20
Cyprus14
Italy10
Philippines10

Reasons for deaths of students in foreign countries

The major reasons for the deaths of Indian students in foreign countries, including Canada, the US, and Australia since 2018, were:

  1. Natural causes
  2. Accidents
  3. Medical conditions
In the reply, Muraleedharan stated that Indian missions actively engage with students in Canada, the US, Australia, and other countries to ensure their well-being.

