Deaths of Indian students in Canada, US, Australia since 2018 revealed

Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, revealed the number of Indian students who have died in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and other countries.

According to the response, with 91 deaths, Canada recorded the highest number of fatalities among students from India since 2018.

The total number of deaths of students from India in foreign countries stands at 403 since 2018. The following are the numbers of students who died in Canada, the UK, Russia, the US, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Italy, and the Philippines.

Country Number of deaths of Indian students since 2018 Canada 91 UK 48 Russia 40 US 36 Australia 35 Ukraine 21 Germany 20 Cyprus 14 Italy 10 Philippines 10

Reasons for deaths of students in foreign countries

The major reasons for the deaths of Indian students in foreign countries, including Canada, the US, and Australia since 2018, were:

Natural causes Accidents Medical conditions

In the reply, Muraleedharan stated that Indian missions actively engage with students in Canada, the US, Australia, and other countries to ensure their well-being.