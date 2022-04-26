Hyderabad: Autodriver attempts to sell passenger’s gold; arrested

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th April 2022 2:08 pm IST
UK: Indian-origin doctor guilty of sex offences against 48 patients over 35 yrs
Representational image

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested, on Monday, for withholding a bag of golds ornaments forgotten in his vehicle by a passenger.

Ten days ago, Dr Neelima Tata, aged 42, was heading towards Begumpet to go to Secunderabad when she forgot her bag of gold which weighed almost 10 tolas, in the auto. Instead of returning the gold bag to the owner, the driver was making an effort to sell it.

After unsuccessful attempts of finding the auto in the neighbourhood she arrived at the Gopalapuram police, who arranged a special team and identified the vehicle and the driver, Maskani Vinith (23), a resident of Ramnagar. Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir said that Maskani took the bag home and was working out to sell the gold.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button