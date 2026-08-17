Hyderabad: Autorickshaw set ablaze over family dispute in Jilelaguda

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw caught fire in Hyderabad’s Jilelaguda early on Monday, August 17. A family dispute is suspected to be the cause.

The incident occurred at DNR Colony under the Meerpet police station limits. After noticing the blaze, the owner dialled 100 and informed the police. Residents managed to douse the fire before the police arrived.

In his complaint, the autorickshaw owner suspected his son-in-law of setting the vehicle on fire.

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Based on the complaint, Meerpet police registered a case and launched an investigation. Speaking to Siasat.com, Meerpet police said the incident occurred around 3 am and that the accused had been booked for causing mischief and damage under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A video shared on social media showed the autorickshaw gutted by the fire as the driver inspected the vehicle.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Fire broke out in an auto rickshaw in DNR Colony, Jillelaguda, under the limits of Meerpet Police Station



A Meerpet police official said, "We received a 100 dial call from the auto owner in the early morning hours. Locals had already controlled… pic.twitter.com/xTmiMtH11l — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

The police said the exact cause of the incident is under investigation and declined to reveal the accused’s name as he has not yet been arrested.