Hyderabad: Awaaz Alliance wins EFLU polls, defeats ABVP

The newly elected pannel said that it is committed to working for academic welfare, gender justice, minority rights, and the democratization of campus spaces.

Hyderabad: The Awaaz Alliance, comprising Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Wednesday, February 4, won the student elections at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad.

The alliance defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing. Harshad Shibin NK of the Fraternity Movement was elected the president, Sonu Raj of the NSUI won as vice-president, Irfan Shajudheen of the MSF became the general secretary, Haleemathu SS Adiya of the MSF was elected the joint secretary, Ayisha Neha of the Fraternity Movement was voted in as the cultural secretary and Udita Purkait of NSUI secured victory as the sports secretary.

Following its victory in EFLU, the Awaaz Alliance released a statement saying, “This historic victory demonstrates the growing unity of democratic student forces committed to safeguarding campus diversity, social justice, and students’ rights.”

It said that the mandate rejected the politics of hatred and polarisation and affirmed the students’ aspiration for an inclusive, egalitarian and vibrant campus culture.

The newly elected EFLU panel said that it is committed to working for academic welfare, gender justice, minority rights and the democratisation of campus spaces.

