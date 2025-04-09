EFLU Hyderabad students protest Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: Students at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday, April 8, held a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

The protest, organised under the banner of several student organisations, including the Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, PRC, SFI, SIO, and TSF, featured a protest march, a public gathering, and the symbolic burning of the amended legislation.

The march, which began from Sagar Square, garnered a significant turnout from the student community. Protesters held placards, shouted slogans, and called for the protection of Waqf properties and community rights.

Addressing the gathering, student leaders voiced their strong opposition to the amendment. Wahid Chullippara from SIO criticized the move as an encroachment on minority rights, while MSF’s Fayiz Aboobacker highlighted the violation of secular values.

The protest concluded with the symbolic burning of the Waqf Amendment Act, underscoring the students’ collective demand for its immediate withdrawal. Organisers stated that this was just the beginning of a larger movement to safeguard the democratic and secular fabric of the country.

Waqf Amendment Act

Under the Act, Waqf properties must be registered with the district collector’s office for evaluation. It specifies that any property identified or declared as Waqf property by the government, before or after the Act’s commencement, will not be considered Waqf property.

The district collector will have the final authority to determine whether a property is waqf or government land. Once decided, the collector will update the revenue records and report to the state government. The property will not be recognized as Waqf until the collector’s report is submitted.

Furthermore, disputes with Waqf board decisions can now be appealed to High Courts. The Waqf Act also proposes removing provisions that currently allow properties to be considered Waqf based on oral declarations or disputes, which were previously acceptable under Islamic law until formal documentation (waqfnama) was established.

Without a valid waqfnama, a property will be deemed suspect or disputed and cannot be used until the district collector makes a final decision.

What is Waqf property?

A Waqf property is a moveable or immovable asset dedicated to God for charitable purposes through a deed or instrument. This practice predates formal documentation, so properties used for a long time can also be recognised as Waqf properties.

Waqf properties can serve either public charitable purposes or be held privately to benefit an individual’s descendants. They are non-transferable and held perpetually in the name of God. The income from Waqf properties typically supports educational institutions, graveyards, mosques, and shelter homes, benefiting many Muslims.