MANNU students protest against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: Hundreds of students at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) protested on the campus on Monday, April 7, against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

The protest was organized by a coalition of student groups, including AUSF, Fraternity Movement, Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), and Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO).

SIO MANUU president Shaikh Mudassir condemned the Act, claiming the Union government is openly targeting Muslim properties. “We reject the Waqf Amendment Act, which is a state-sponsored assault on religious and charitable institutions of the Muslim community. By dismantling Waqf autonomy, the government is openly targeting Muslim heritage, while leaving similar institutions of other communities untouched,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, a GIO member Ayesha Anjum said that the Act was a direct attack to religious freedom in India. “The so-called consultative process ignored millions of objections. This is not reform; it is dispossession. It is a war on Waqf and Muslim existence in India,” she said.

JAC announces Telangana march

A call for statewide agitation against the Act was made by the core committee of the all party Joint Action Committee of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh (JAC(TS&AP)) on Monday.

The protest, titled ‘Telangana March to Rollback Waqf Amendment Act-2025’, will be held on April 26 from 2:00 pm at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan, informed that the protests will be conducted peacefully. Terming the Act as detrimental to the rights of the Muslim community, he said that the protests will continue until it is repealed.