JAC announces Telangana march against Waqf Amendment Act on April 26

Hyderabad: A meeting held by the core committee of the all party Joint Action Committee of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh (JAC(TS&AP)), on Monday, April 7, at the head office of Tahreek Muslim Shabban in Azampura, announced a statewide agitation against the recently introduced Waqf Amendment Act.

The protest, titled ‘Telangana March to Rollback Waqf Amendment Act-2025’, will be held on April 26 from 2:00 pm at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad.

A meeting of Joint Action Committe (TS & AP) was held under the leadership of Sri Mustaq Malik (President, TMS) at Media Plus at Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad in which all representatives of Political, Non-political, Religious, Social organizations attended the said meeting.



Addressing the media, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan, informed that the protests will be conducted peacefully. “During the 2019 NRC protests, Telangana held one of the biggest and most peaceful demonstrations in the country. We expect a similar response this time, with strong participation from both Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

Amjed Ullah Khan further informed that similar protests will be held outside the state headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, dates are yet to be finalised.

Calling all political, social, and religious organizations to join the march, JAC(TS & AP) convenor Mustaq Malik informed the media that peaceful demonstrations will be held every Friday before April 26 outside mosques across the state. “Participants will wear black ribbons and hold black flags in protest against the Waqf Amendment Act,” he said.

Terming the Act as detrimental to the rights of the Muslim community, he said that peaceful protests will continue until it is repealed.

He also shared that the committee plans to meet with political leaders, including chief minister Revanth Reddy, former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Goud, as well as leaders from the CPI and CPM, to seek their support.