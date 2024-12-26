Hyderabad: Ayurveda-based drug for menopausal syndrome patented

Hyderabad: The scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) have patented a Non-Hormonal Therapy (NHT) formulation that could address the menopausal syndrome, a health issue expected to affect over 1.2 billion women worldwide by 2030.

This non-hormonal, safe, and effective solution aims to enhance life quality for menopausal women.

An Ayurveda clinician-cum-researcher, Dr Vandana Singh, who worked under the mentorship of Dr B Dinesh Kumar, former scientist G and head of the drug division of NIN, developed and patented her innovation.

The research involves the identification of plant species, quality standards, proof of concept, regulatory compliance, and prototype formulation.

The patented formulation featuring indigenous grass as a key ingredient; follows Ayurvedic principles and includes scientific validation.

The key features of the formulation include efficacy in managing osteoporosis, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome. The formulation is non-carcinogenic even with long-term use and is cost-effective and sustainable.

The Ayurvedic formulation is a herbal alternative therapy to traditional treatments like Hormonal Replacement Therapy (HRT) associated with adverse effects such as vaginal bleeding, liver issues, and increased risks of breast cancer, heart disease, and stroke. Even the US Food and Drug Administration has advised against long-term HRT use.

The research work has already been recognised globally and has been shortlisted for the Alice and Albert Netter Prize for 2023. It has been published in scientific journals and acknowledged by the peer review groups and professional societies.

This patent highlights India’s potential for developing sustainable healthcare solutions and paves the way for future advancements in women’s health research.