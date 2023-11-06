Hyderabad: Azharuddin gets pre-arrest bail in HCA cheating case

Hyderabad: In a huge sigh of relief for Congress Jubilee Hills candidate and former Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin, the Malkajgiri Metropolitan court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former captain of Indian team Mohammed Azharuddin in HCA cheating case.

With the court order, all hurdles have been cleared for Azharuddin to file his nomination for Telangana Assembly elections 2023.

The proposed candidate of Congress from Jubilee Hills constituency, Mohammed Azharuddin, had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Malkajgiri court in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.85 crore pertaining to Hyderabad Cricket Association.

After hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor and defence counsel, the court granted anticipatory bail to Azharuddin and directed the Uppal police to serve notice under CrPC section 41(A) to the former cricketer.

The court has also directed Azharuddin to cooperate with the investigating officer.