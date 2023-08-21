Hyderabad: Bahadurpura building demolition works begin

Hyderabad: The GHMC Town Planning Department has initiated works for bringing down the four-storey building at Bahadurpura that started tilting and posed a risk to local people.
The structure located at Housing Board colony Bahadurpura started tilting four days ago after some work was taken up in the cellar for constructing a water sump.
On Saturday night as it leaned dangerously onto the apartment nearby, the GHMC and enforcement and vigilance teams visited the site on Sunday.
The locals were asked to vacate as a safety measure. The area has been cordoned off for the movement of policemen deployed.
The GHMC officials hired a long breaker crane to demolish the building in a systematic manner.
The Bahadurpura police booked a case against the owner.
The owner had obtained permission for two floors and additionally constructed two more.