Hyderabad: Bahadurpura building demolition works begin

Hyderabad: The GHMC Town Planning Department has initiated works for bringing down the four-storey building at Bahadurpura that started tilting and posed a risk to local people.

The structure located at Housing Board colony Bahadurpura started tilting four days ago after some work was taken up in the cellar for constructing a water sump.

On Saturday night as it leaned dangerously onto the apartment nearby, the GHMC and enforcement and vigilance teams visited the site on Sunday.

Also Read Watch: Panic among residents fearing collapse of building in Bahadurpura

The locals were asked to vacate as a safety measure. The area has been cordoned off for the movement of policemen deployed.

The GHMC officials hired a long breaker crane to demolish the building in a systematic manner.

The Bahadurpura police booked a case against the owner.

The owner had obtained permission for two floors and additionally constructed two more.