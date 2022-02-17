Hyderabad: Bahadurpura Junction flyover will be open soon

Hyderabad: The GHMC is planning to open the flyover at Bahadurpura Junction by the end of March, after a five-year wait. Officials claim that the flyover’s 13 piers, as well as the slab, girders, and deck beam, have all been finished.

Dattupanth, Superintendent Engineer (Projects) South Zone, GHMC said, “The process was put on fast track mode last year to avoid further delay in completion of the bridge while the land acquisition issue was almost cleared beforehand.” “Except few minor works, all the major part of the job has already been done. The art work to give a more aesthetic look to the bridge will also begin soon,” Telangana Today Reported.

The GHMC has proposed a 780 metre long grade separation (flyover) from Bahadurpura Police Station to Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme to ease the recurrent traffic congestion issue at Bahadurpura Junction. The project would cost Rs 69 crore (SRDP).

While the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao and then-Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan placed the foundation stone in June 2018 with the goal of completing the bridge till 2021, authorities say the deadline has been missed owing to a number of factors, including a lack of funding and the Covid shutdown.