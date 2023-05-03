Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal protests at Congress’ office for PFI comparison

Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal unit of Telangana on Wednesday besieged the Congress party’s office at Nampally to protest the former’s comparison of the organization to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Congress party leaders in Karnataka on Tuesday likened the Bajrang Dal to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and stated the party was committed to taking decisive action, including imposing a ban on outfits spreading hatred among communities.

The Congress leaders said that the grand old party is committed to taking ‘firm and decisive action’ against individuals and organisations ‘spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste and religion’.

“We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations,” the party mentioned in its election manifesto released on Tuesday.

Over a hundred policemen were stationed at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday following a protest call by the Bajrang Dal unit of Telangana. Despite it, the Bajrang Dal activists came in dozens and attempted to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan. The activists were taken into custody and shifted to different police stations including Bolaram, Begum Bazaar and Musheerabad.

Bajrang Dal state convener Shivaramulu expressed anger and stated that comparing Bajrang Dal with a ‘terrorist organization like Popular Front of India (PFI) which has terrorist roots’ is wrong.

He said that the Congress party has once again proved that it is an anti-Hindu party. “Congress party has once again spewed poison on the Hindus during the elections in the state of Karnataka,” he remarked.

Comparing Bajrang Dal with the terrorist organization PFI in the election manifesto, he said that banning Bajrang Dal is a despicable process. “Insulting Hindus for the satisfaction of Muslims is evil,” he said.

Shiva Ramulu stated that effigies of the Congress party were burnt under the leadership of Bajrang Dal across the state of Telangana to protest against the ‘hatred’ of the Congress.