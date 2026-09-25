Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction fetches record Rs 39L

Hyderabad: Hyderabad businessman Sama Praneeth Reddy won the famous Balapur Ganesh laddu prasadam for a record Rs 39 lakh at the auction held on Friday, September 25.

Reddy, who recently returned from the United States and is a resident of Vanasthalipuram, has started his business under the name Urban Groups.

Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction history

The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction has been held since 1994. Local farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy won the first auction that year with a bid of Rs 450.

The bidding amount gradually increased over the years. The auction crossed Rs 1 lakh in 2002. In 2015, it reached Rs 10.32 lakh.

In 2019, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 17.60 lakh.

No regular auction in 2020

The regular auction format was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the laddu fetched Rs 18.90 lakh. The bid increased to Rs 24.60 lakh in 2022 and Rs 27 lakh in 2023.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction journey

In 2024, Kolan Shankar Reddy won the laddu with a bid of Rs 30.01 lakh.

Last year, Lingala Dasrath Goud of Karmanghat secured the 21-kg offering for Rs 35 lakh.

Security arrangements

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police have deployed around 20,000 personnel for the Ganesh immersion and procession. On Friday, September 25, Commissioner VC Sajjanar reviewed security arrangements at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed along the major routes have been connected to the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. Officials will monitor the procession from the command centre.

Police have also made special arrangements for the safety of women and young women. Twenty-six SHE Teams will work in three shifts at crowded locations during the celebrations.