From Rs 450 to Rs 27L: Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction journey

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction is back in focus as the 10-day Vinayaka Chavithi festivities are set to conclude on Tuesday.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

History of Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

The auction of the Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450.

Interestingly, the same family has participated in many auctions and has successfully won on multiple occasions.

The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities in the villages.

Following is the list of successful bidders in Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction from 1994 to 2024

Year Bidder Amount (in Rs) 1994 Kolan Mohan Reddy 450 1995 Kolan Mohan Reddy 4,500 1996 Kolan Krishna Reddy 18,000 1997 Kolan Krishna Reddy 28,000 1998 Kolan Mohan Reddy 51,000 1999 Kallem Anji Reddy 65,000 2001 Kallem Pratap Reddy 66,000 2002 G Raghunandan Chary 85,000 2003 Kandada Madhava Reddy 1,05,000 2004 Chigirintha Bala Reddy 1,55,000 2005 Kolan Mohan Reddy 2,01,000 2006 Ibram Shekar 2,08,000 2007 Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy 3,00,000 2008 G Raghunandan Chary 4,15,000 2009 Kolan Mohan Reddy 5,07,000 2010 Saritha 5,10,000 2011 Kodali Sridhar Babu 5,35,000 2012 Kolan Brothers 5,45,000 2013 Pannala Goverdhan Reddy 7,50,000 2014 Teegala Krishna Reddy 9,26,000 2015 Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy 9,50,000 2016 Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy 10,32,000 2017 Kandhadi Skylab Reddy 14,65,000 2018 Nagam Thirupathi Reddy 15,60,000 2019 Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha 16,60,000 2020 Kolan Ram Reddy 17,60,000 2021 Presented to CM – 2022 Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy 18,90,000 2023 Vangeti Lakshma Reddy 24,60,000 2024 Dasari Dayananda Reddy 27,00,000

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have announced the routes for the Ganesh immersion procession and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.

The advisory, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety and order, will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map,” which outlines the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking areas. Informative signage will be displayed at various locations to assist the public.