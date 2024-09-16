From Rs 450 to Rs 27L: Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction journey

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction is back in focus as the 10-day Vinayaka Chavithi festivities are set to conclude on Tuesday.
Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.
History of Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction
The auction of the Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450.
Interestingly, the same family has participated in many auctions and has successfully won on multiple occasions.
The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities in the villages.
Following is the list of successful bidders in Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction from 1994 to 2024
|Year
|Bidder
|Amount (in Rs)
|1994
|Kolan Mohan Reddy
|450
|1995
|Kolan Mohan Reddy
|4,500
|1996
|Kolan Krishna Reddy
|18,000
|1997
|Kolan Krishna Reddy
|28,000
|1998
|Kolan Mohan Reddy
|51,000
|1999
|Kallem Anji Reddy
|65,000
|2001
|Kallem Pratap Reddy
|66,000
|2002
|G Raghunandan Chary
|85,000
|2003
|Kandada Madhava Reddy
|1,05,000
|2004
|Chigirintha Bala Reddy
|1,55,000
|2005
|Kolan Mohan Reddy
|2,01,000
|2006
|Ibram Shekar
|2,08,000
|2007
|Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy
|3,00,000
|2008
|G Raghunandan Chary
|4,15,000
|2009
|Kolan Mohan Reddy
|5,07,000
|2010
|Saritha
|5,10,000
|2011
|Kodali Sridhar Babu
|5,35,000
|2012
|Kolan Brothers
|5,45,000
|2013
|Pannala Goverdhan Reddy
|7,50,000
|2014
|Teegala Krishna Reddy
|9,26,000
|2015
|Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy
|9,50,000
|2016
|Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy
|10,32,000
|2017
|Kandhadi Skylab Reddy
|14,65,000
|2018
|Nagam Thirupathi Reddy
|15,60,000
|2019
|Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha
|16,60,000
|2020
|Kolan Ram Reddy
|17,60,000
|2021
|Presented to CM
|–
|2022
|Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy
|18,90,000
|2023
|Vangeti Lakshma Reddy
|24,60,000
|2024
|Dasari Dayananda Reddy
|27,00,000
Traffic advisory
Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have announced the routes for the Ganesh immersion procession and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.
The advisory, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety and order, will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.
The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map,” which outlines the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking areas. Informative signage will be displayed at various locations to assist the public.