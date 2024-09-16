From Rs 450 to Rs 27L: Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction journey

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 16th September 2024 9:17 am IST
Hyderabad's famous Ganesh laddu fetches Rs 18.90 lakh
Balapur Ganesh, Hyderabad (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction is back in focus as the 10-day Vinayaka Chavithi festivities are set to conclude on Tuesday.

History of Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

The auction of the Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450.

Interestingly, the same family has participated in many auctions and has successfully won on multiple occasions.

The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities in the villages.

Following is the list of successful bidders in Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction from 1994 to 2024

YearBidderAmount (in Rs)
1994Kolan Mohan Reddy450
1995Kolan Mohan Reddy4,500
1996Kolan Krishna Reddy18,000
1997Kolan Krishna Reddy28,000
1998Kolan Mohan Reddy51,000
1999Kallem Anji Reddy65,000
2001Kallem Pratap Reddy66,000
2002G Raghunandan Chary85,000
2003Kandada Madhava Reddy1,05,000
2004Chigirintha Bala Reddy1,55,000
2005Kolan Mohan Reddy2,01,000
2006Ibram Shekar2,08,000
2007Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy3,00,000
2008G Raghunandan Chary4,15,000
2009Kolan Mohan Reddy5,07,000
2010Saritha5,10,000
2011Kodali Sridhar Babu5,35,000
2012Kolan Brothers5,45,000
2013Pannala Goverdhan Reddy7,50,000
2014Teegala Krishna Reddy9,26,000
2015Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy9,50,000
2016Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy10,32,000
2017Kandhadi Skylab Reddy14,65,000
2018Nagam Thirupathi Reddy15,60,000
2019Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha16,60,000
2020Kolan Ram Reddy17,60,000
2021Presented to CM
2022Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy18,90,000
2023Vangeti Lakshma Reddy24,60,000
2024Dasari Dayananda Reddy27,00,000

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have announced the routes for the Ganesh immersion procession and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.

The advisory, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety and order, will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 27 lakh
Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad announced; traffic curbs imposed

The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map,” which outlines the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking areas. Informative signage will be displayed at various locations to assist the public.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 16th September 2024 9:17 am IST

