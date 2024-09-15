Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad announced; traffic curbs imposed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have disclosed the Ganesh immersion procession routes in the city and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.

The advisory, aimed at maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and ensuring public safety and order, will be in force from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad

The main procession enters Hyderabad Commissionerate jurisdiction from Balapur at Katta Maisamma Temple on Gurram Cheruvu Tank and passes through Keshavagiri – Chandrayangutta Flyover – Left Turn – MBNR X Road – Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge – Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina – Afzalgunj – SA Bazar – MJ Market – Abids X Road – Basheer Bagh – Liberty Junction – Ambedkar Statue towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

The procession from Secunderabad passes through Sangeeth Theatre – Patny – Paradise Junction – MG Road – Ranigunj – Karbala Maidan – Sonabai Mosque – Tank Bund and reaches NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). The idols coming from Chilkalguda X Roads take the route of Gandhi Hospital – RTC X Road – Narayanaguda Flyover – Narayanaguda Y Junction – Himayath Nagar and join the main procession at Liberty Junction.

The procession from East Zone and Uppal areas passes through Ramanthapur – Sree Ramana Junction – 6 No. Junction – Tilak Nagar – Shivam Road – NCC of OU – Vidya Nagar T Junction – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X Roads – Fever Hospital – TY Mandali – Barkatpura X Roads – YMCA and reaches Narayanaguda X Road, joining the procession from RTC X Roads. The idols coming from Dilsukhnagar join the procession from IS Sadan – Saidabad – Chanchalguda at Nalgonda X Roads, while the larger idols proceed towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh. The idols from Tarnaka proceed towards Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet, and join the procession at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.

The processions coming from Tolichowki, Retibowli, and Mehdipatnam pass through Masab Tank – Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – Dwaraka Hotel Junction – Iqbal Minar and reach NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). The idols from Erragadda pass through SR Nagar – Ameerpet – Panjagutta – Khairatabad and join the procession from Mehdipatnam at Nirankari Bhavan, then proceed to NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). Idols from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar pass through Sitarambagh – Boiguda Kaman – Volga Hotel X Roads – Aghapura (Syndicate Bank) – Goshamahal Baradari – Alaska – Malakunta Junction and join the main procession at MJ Market.

No traffic other than idol-carrying vehicles will be allowed to move on the main procession route between 6 am on September 17 and 10 am on September 18. These traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation demands. The traffic restrictions on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), Tank Bund, and Khairatabad Flyover may extend from 6 am on September 17 to the evening of September 18.

Traffic diversion points

Movement of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh idols will be restricted and diverted at several points along the main procession route and at other points adjoining the tributary processions. The facility to cross from West to East or vice versa is available only at Basheerbagh Junction. Commuters are advised to use the Inner Ring Road and the Masab Tank – Punjagutta – Begumpet and Secunderabad route, or the Outer Ring Road, to avoid traffic diversion points. All side roads and lanes leading to the main procession route will be barricaded.

The main traffic diversion points are:

SOUTH EAST ZONE: Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, MBNR X Road, Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh, and Chaderghat Bridge.

SOUTH ZONE: Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hospital, Moghalpura, Lakkad Kote, Panch Mohalla, Paris Café, Gulzar House, Mitti-Ka-Sher, Kali Kaman, Osman Bazaar, Sheran Hotel, Madina X Road, Nayapool, SJ Rotary, Arman Hotel, MJ Bridge, Darul Shifa X Roads, City College, Moosabowli, Murgi Chowk, and Moti Galli.

EAST ZONE: Shivaji Bridge, Afzalgunj, Putlibowli X Roads, Troop Bazar, Jambagh X Roads, and Koti Andhra Bank.

SOUTH WEST ZONE: MJ Bridge, Puranapul, Tope Khana Mosque, Feel Khana, Alaska Hotel Junction, Darussalam, Osmangunj, Sanker Bagh, Seena Hotel, and Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds.

CENTRAL ZONE: Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at GPO, Shalimar Theatre, Gun Foundry, Skyline Road Entry, Bharath Scouts and Guides Junction in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Chapel Road, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building, Liberty Junction, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, MCH Office Y Junction, BRK Bhavan Junction near Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction, Children’s Park, Mariott Hotel Junction, Kawadiguda Junction, Musheerabad X Road, RTC X Road, Katta Maisamma Temple on Lower Tank Bund Road, and Indira Park Junction.

NORTH ZONE: Traffic will not be allowed to enter PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club, and Nallagutta Junction.

Traffic will be diverted at the following points from 06 am on September 17 to 10 am on September 18, or until the immersion is completed, at CTO Junction, YMCA Junction, Paradise X Roads, Patny X Roads, Bata X Roads, Adavaiah X Roads, and Ghasmandi X Roads.

Parking places for visitors

Apart from disclosing the Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad, police advised the visitors and devotees coming to witness the Ganesh immersion to park their vehicles at the following places and proceed by foot to the immersion sites:

NTR Stadium.

Katta Maisamma Temple, Lower Tank Bund.

Public Gardens.

Backside of Buddha Bhavan (Necklace Road Entrance).

Adarsh Nagar Road (entry through HTP Junction beside Kalanjali Showroom).

BRK Bhavan and GHMC Head Office Road.

Institute of Engineers at Khairatabad Junction.

MMTS Station, Khairatabad.

The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map” showing the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking places, as well as the informatory signages displayed at various locations.