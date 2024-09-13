Ahead of Ganesh immersions, Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad, sensitive zones under watch

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh immersions and Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad, the police are focusing on sensitive zones of the city.

On Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Southeast and East zones, which are considered the most sensitive.

‘Maintain watch over communal elements,’ says commissioner

During the visit, he instructed the police to keep a close watch on communal elements, rowdy sheeters, and others who may try to disrupt communal harmony in the city.

Meanwhile, Special Branch officials discussed about the movement of Ganesh idol processions and related activities.

The responsibility for decongesting lanes and ensuring the smooth passage of processions has been given to traffic officers.

Ganesh immersions, Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad

Ganesh immersions will take place on Tuesday, September 17, while Milad un Nabi falls on Monday, September 16.

Though Milad un Nabi is on Monday, religious leaders have decided to restrict celebrations to homes and mosques.

Earlier, representatives of the Milad-un-Nabi Committee agreed to hold their annual Milad procession on September 19.

The Markaz-e-Milad Juloos Committee, also known as the Central Milad Procession Committee, has decided to host year-long events to mark the 1500th anniversary of Milad-un-Nabi.

In view of the upcoming Ganesh immersions and Milad un Nabi, Hyderabad police are on high alert and focusing on sensitive zones of the city.