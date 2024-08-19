Hyderabad to host year-long events for 1500th Milad-un-Nabi anniversary

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host year-long events to mark the 1500th anniversary of Milad-un-Nabi, as decided by the Markaz-e-Milad Juloos Committee, also known as the Central Milad Procession Committee.

The events will include seminars, natiya mehfils, and literary competitions.

Following a meeting at its office, the committee decided to involve people from other faiths as well.

1500 ویں جشن میلاد النبی ﷺ کے ضمن میں بڑے پیمانے پر مرکزی میلاد جلوس اور سال تمام جشن میلاد منانے مرکزی میلاد جلوس کمیٹی کا فیصلہ

The decision of the Central Milad Procession Committee to Celebrate the 1500th Milad-ul-Nabi ﷺ on a large scale and to Celebrate Milad Programms…

Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Since Eid Milad-un-Nabi is expected to fall on September 16, the procession in Hyderabad is also anticipated on the same day. Although the Telangana government has declared a holiday for that day, the exact date of Milad-un-Nabi is not yet confirmed, as it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Given that this is the 1500th anniversary of Milad-un-Nabi, various events are planned throughout the year.

Procession rescheduled last year

Last year, the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad was rescheduled because it coincided with the Ganesh immersion festival.

This year, Vinayaka Chavithi falls on September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled for September 17.

As Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, which may fall on September 16 or 17 depending on the crescent sighting, it remains to be seen whether it will again coincide with Ganesh Visarjan.