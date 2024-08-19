AIMIM Malakpet MLA to organize job fair in Hyderabad – Register online

Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to participate in the fair.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2024 10:29 am IST
Job fair
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Malakpet MLA is organizing a job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to participate in the fair.

IT, ITES, and other companies to participate

The fair will be held on Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm at Grand Imperial Function Hall, Chaderghat, Hyderabad.

Companies will offer jobs to candidates from various backgrounds, including IT, ITES, non-IT, nursing, eCommerce, retail, unskilled labor, banking, pharma, manufacturing, business, real estate, BPO, data entry, and more.

Interested candidates with qualifications such as 10th grade, intermediate, graduate, postgraduate, diploma, B.Tech, M.Tech, or B.Sc are eligible for the recruitment drive.

Also Read
IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for four days

Register for AIMIM MLA-sponsored job fair in Hyderabad

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the interview on August 24.

They need to register for the job fair by scanning the above code.

Students seeking more details about the upcoming job fair in Hyderabad can call +91 8125004111.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2024 10:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button