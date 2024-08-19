AIMIM Malakpet MLA to organize job fair in Hyderabad – Register online

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Malakpet MLA is organizing a job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to participate in the fair.

IT, ITES, and other companies to participate

The fair will be held on Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm at Grand Imperial Function Hall, Chaderghat, Hyderabad.

Companies will offer jobs to candidates from various backgrounds, including IT, ITES, non-IT, nursing, eCommerce, retail, unskilled labor, banking, pharma, manufacturing, business, real estate, BPO, data entry, and more.

Interested candidates with qualifications such as 10th grade, intermediate, graduate, postgraduate, diploma, B.Tech, M.Tech, or B.Sc are eligible for the recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the interview on August 24.

They need to register for the job fair by scanning the above code.

Students seeking more details about the upcoming job fair in Hyderabad can call +91 8125004111.