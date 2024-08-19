IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for various districts of Telangana for the next four days.

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to thunderstorm forecast

In view of the anticipated thunderstorms and lightning, the department has issued a yellow alert for the next four days.

Although the yellow alert and thunderstorm warning are issued for various districts of Telangana, it does not apply to Hyderabad.

However, the city is likely to receive rainfall over the next four days.

Telangana receives normal rainfall

So far, during the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received normal rainfall. On average, the state received 556.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 489.6 mm.

Hyderabad has also received normal rainfall so far, with 412.6 mm recorded against the normal 388.6 mm, marking a 6 percent deviation.

In Hyderabad, the highest deviation in rainfall was witnessed in Khairatabad, where 499.4 mm was recorded against the normal 400.2 mm, a deviation of 25 percent.

The IMD Hyderabad’s forecasted rainfall for the next four days is likely to further increase the total rainfall received during the current Southwest monsoon.