Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay watches movie amidst SSC paper leak investigation

Hyderabad: State president of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay took out time to chill and watch the latest blockbuster Balagam movie on Thursday at Devi theatre located at RTC cross roads in the city.

The leisure activity comes amidst the ongoing tussle between him and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the SSC exam paper leak case in which he is named as the main accused.

The movie Balagam is set in a village in Telangana and revolves around the after-effects on a family and its relations, both with the village folks and among themselves after the jovial head of the family suddenly passes away.

The movie is written and directed by Venu Yeldandi and stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kavya Kalyanram and Kethiri Sudhakar Reddy.

Bandi Sanjay was accompanied by party workers who rejoiced at his presence. The BJP state president was arrested and remanded by Warangal police last week for conspiracy and leaking the SSC exam paper.

He was later released on bail by the court. Meanwhile, the Kamalanagar police issued a notice to Bandi Sanjay asking him to surrender his mobile phone with a specific number explaining that the electronic gadget was needed for the investigation into the case.

Bandi Sanjay had allegedly received the SSC exam question paper last Tuesday last from a few other suspects on the mobile phone. However, he informed the police that he had lost his mobile phone soon after he was taken into custody.