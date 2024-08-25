Hyderabad: Bandlaguda-Errakunta road widening works going on full swing

Hyderabad: Road widening works are going on in full swing on the Bandlaguda crossroads to Errakunta road which is being widened into a 100 feet road stretch.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 125 properties for road widening and several properties have already been demolished and the remaining will be demolished soon.

The road widening was necessitated following the growth in traffic volume on the road that connects Pahadishareef, Shaheehnagar with Aramgarh, Rajendranagar and Bahadurpura.

The GHMC had successfully acquired about 125 properties on the about 3-kilometre road stretch. So far, the road has been used only by small vehicles. “After it is widened to 100 feet heavy vehicles, including buses will pass through the route easily. It will cut down the distance and travel time of the public,” said local corporator Abdul Wahab.

The works are going on in full swing and by year all the properties will be demolished and road widening works completed. New roads are expected to be laid on the road by the end of this financial year.

A big open drain was laid from Noori Shah Tank to Bandlaguda cross roads to carry excess rain water from the tank. It will connect to the water channel carrying rain and drain water at Alinagar, Bandlaguda.

After road widening works the GHMC will take up works to install the latest street lights on the stretch to illuminate it.

The road will be beautified on par with the stretches in the IT corridor and other roads in upscale areas of the city, the corporator added.