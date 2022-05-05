Hyderabad: Banners across city challenge Rahul Gandhi for drug test

Prior to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana, several banners composed of the Congress leader’s viral club photographs have been erected around Hyderabad city. The banners question Gandhi; asking him if he is ready to accept the ‘white challenge’ by the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao.

@srinivasiyc Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, banners were seen around Hyderabad asking if he was ready to accept the 'white challenge' (drug tests) by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president,KT Rama Rao.The white challenge was started by Congress MP R Reddy pic.twitter.com/d6OiFTLgbF — N V BALASUBRAMANIAN (@babuset) May 5, 2022

This banner has been erected in response to the ‘white challenge’ that was started by Congress MP Revanth Reddy in September 2021. He had alleged that the drug menace in Hyderabad was growing and challenged various politicians and celebrities of Telangana to take a drug test and nominate three more for the challenge.

“To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at noon,” Revanth Reddy had tweeted.

To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the country…I have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted …Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/Q2OFWZAnu5 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 20, 2021

He had also challenged KT Rama Rao for the drug test, to which Rao replied by taking shots at Rahul Gandhi and MP Revanth Reddy himself.

“I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni, ” he had tweeted, further adding, “If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts? Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote”

I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni



If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts?



Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote https://t.co/8WqLErrZ7u — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 20, 2021

In other news, tensions have been prevailing in Osmania University after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the institution was denied by the authorities. In a row of protests ever since, several political student activists have been detained which has sparked a debate all across the country. Telangana high court on Wednesday had refused to direct Osmania University authorities to allow party leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus on May 7.