Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Sydney Uni to advance vaccine research

The international agreement aims to build cross-organisational collaborations to design methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th November 2023 9:32 am IST
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Sydney uni to advance vaccine research
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Leading vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) on Tuesday announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The international agreement aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organisational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases.

Also Read
Hyderabad housing society draws ire for denying lift access to maids, delivery agents

They will also leverage academia-industry strengths to advance the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics, according to a statement by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

MS Education Academy

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech said that this agreement reflects their ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology.

Professor Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, saying, “Positioning Sydney ID on a global scale to drive innovation and highlight our expertise in the development of new vaccines and biotherapeutics is paramount. The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated. Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th November 2023 9:32 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button