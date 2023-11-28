Hyderabad housing society draws ire for denying lift access to maids, delivery agents

Hyderabad: A housing society in the city has asked the housemaids, delivery agents and other workers not to use the lift in the building.

Not just that, they even issued a notice that a fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed if they were caught using the lift. A picture of the contentious notice that was purportedly taped on the elevator surfaced on social media on Tuesday, November 28.

As a society we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. Incase they are caught? Like it’s a crime? Fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary. pic.twitter.com/bmwkcs37J9 — Shaheena A شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) November 26, 2023

A user on X, Shaheena Attarwala posted the image of the notice and criticised it saying, “As a society, we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in a same space as we are. In case they are caught? Like it’s a crime? A fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary.”

Netizens react

The post sparked outrage on Twitter with netizens slamming these housing societies for having imposed unfair rules.

“All animals are equal, some are more equal than others – Orwell”, commented Piyush Gandhi.

“Pathetic. Basically all maids and service staff should boycott this society. Such inhumane ppl,” wrote Vishal.

Another user Ashutosh Kojha commented, “Indian middle class and upper middle class staying in urban centres is one of the most classist and racist communities. I have seen physical demarcation in many societies. More pronounced in high-end gated communities.”

On the other hand, some users commented in favour of the notice saying that asking workers to use service lifts is not inhumane or discriminatory, but is just more convenient.

“Every building has something called a service elevator. It’s the nature of the work they do, they shouldn’t cause inconvenience to tenants and other public using the space. This is normal. Shut up and sit down,” said Manjunaath.