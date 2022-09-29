Hyderabad-based company features in Linkedin top 25 Indian startups list

Hyderabad: Skyroot Aerospace, City-based private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider has secured 5th place in the ‘2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List’ for the Indian region.

Skyroot Aerospace is among India’s top 5 on LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Startups and recognized for 2 years in a row.

The company has secured 5th place in the ‘2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List’ for the Indian region. Skyroot moved up 2 spots in the ‘2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List’ to 5th rank against 7th rank in 2021.

Aspects like employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list (a series of business rankings published by the company) are considered for scaling by LinkedIn.

Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited is an Indian private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider headquartered in Hyderabad. The company was founded by former engineers and scientists from ISRO, in 2018. It aims to develop and launch its own series of small lift launch vehicles especially crafted for the small satellite market.It recently raised Rs 403 crore in Series B of the financing round. It may soon help ISRO in launching small satellites into orbit.

CRED topped the list, followed by online education company UpGrad and online investment company Groww, Zepto, Skyroot Aeraspace, MBA Chai Wala, Spinny The Good Glam Group, Growth School, BluSmart, Ditto Insurance, Simpl, Rapido, Classplus, Park+, Bliss Club, DealShare, Ultrahuman, Living Food, FamPay, Agnikul Cosmos, Stanza Living, Pocket FM, Zypp Electric.