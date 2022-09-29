Biryani troubles: Telangana home minister receives midnight call

Hyderabad: In a bizarre event, a very concerned citizen called the Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali at midnight on Thursday, seeking answers to a query regarding Biryani.

According to local media reports, a person from the old city called the minister at midnight, wanting to know how long Biryani shops and hotels are permitted to stay open.

Not very surprisingly, the minister reacted sourly. He informed the man that as the Home minister, he has hundreds of worries running in his mind and cannot spend time thinking about Biryani.

However, he did eventually answer the man’s question. The hotels will be closed at 11 pm, said the minister. He also said that citizens should follow government orders and not believe rumors on social media.

In the recent weeks, many All India Majlis-E-Ittahadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders approached city police commissioner, requesting that Biryani hotels be allowed to be open till midnight.