Hyderabad-based doctor was paid Rs 9K/month after 16 yrs post-MBBS

Hyderabad: 20 years into practice, a Hyderabad-based doctor disclosed that he earned a salary of Rs 9,000, even 16 years post-completion of MBBS.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in the city, on social media shared how he learnt that a “doctor’s life should be frugal” and lived with only what was essential.

The doctor was responding to tweets over Right to Health where he stated that the government, politicians and the judiciary believe that a doctor’s work is charity ie; free hence they aren’t paid enough.

He added that to feel better one must actually believe it is social work.

When a user stated that it isn’t easy for a young practitioner to do social service when he is struggling to make ends meet, Sudir responded in agreement.

“Agree with you. I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was Rs 9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that a doctor’s life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum,” he tweeted.

“I was happy with that salary, however, my mother felt upset seeing me get the same salary that a peon got in govt office (where my father worked). She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother’s love & pain!” he added.

Dr Sudhir was happy as he enjoyed working at CMC Vellore as patients travelled all the way from Bengal, Bihar and North East to get better treatment at Vellore and it gave him satisfaction to look after them.

He also described his years of struggle and what it takes to be a doctor, however, to be underpaid in the country.

“At 17 yrs age, travelled by train to Vellore (Tamil Nadu) from Bihar in 2nd class alone for interviews (as parents couldn’t financially afford to accompany their minor son). No one from home could come to see me for 5 yrs. Took admission & managed everything on my own for 5 yrs+,” he narrated his ordeal of the past.

“Had only two sets of clothing at any point of time during MBBS. Borrowed older edition books from seniors (could access new edition only in the library). Didn’t dine out in restaurants or watched movies. Never smoked or drank alcohol,” he shared.

Since being shared, the post has received over 71000 views with users expressing that the medical sector is indeed underpaid.

“That was indeed very low. PhD students used to get a stipend of ₹ 8000 per month (tax-free) at that time!” said a user.

Here are a few reactions from users:

