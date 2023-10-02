Hyderabad-based EdVenture Park graduated 200th student startup

Hyderabad: A city-based student-focused startup incubator, EdVenture Park, graduated its 200th startup on its Demo Day held on October 1.

The Demo Day is a testament to the entrepreneurial journey of the young minds who have been nurtured by the incubator over the past four months, EdVenture Park said in a press release.

EdVenture so far has incubated over 200 startups from diverse sectors, including fintech, health tech, Greentech, EV and more.

The four-month-long pre-incubation programme is a tailored initiative that guides aspiring entrepreneurs through every stage of building a startup. CEO of EdVenture Park, Meraj Faheem addressed the audience on the Demo Day, where influential business leaders and seasoned investors were also present.

Chairman of MS Education Society Mohammed Lateef Khan, among other notable guests, also addressed the gathering and expressed their support for EdVenture Park.

Some of the graduating startups are ttrainer.org and Flowerly.in, DearFood.app, NannyMa.org, PlusLove.in, and Arde.ai among 25 others.

Some of the EdVenture Park startups that raised funding and are making waves in the market are BioReform Pvt Ltd Biodegradable Bags, and GoodMind.app, Torq Electric Pvt Ltd, Unicorn for women.

Through its innovative programmes, EdVenture Incubation aims to revive and revolutionize entrepreneurship among the youth.