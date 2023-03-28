Hyderabad-based IIL get DCGI nod for Measles-Rubella vaccine

Hyderabad: The vaccine makers based in Hyderabad, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), have received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) and Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) for manufacturing its Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine.

As an outcome of the Indo-Vietnam partnership, the product has been in the works for more than six years and for which IIL is collaborating with Vietnam’s Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also known as Polyvac.

Vietnam under Polyvac will supply the Measles vaccine to Indian Immunologicals while the Rubella vaccine will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine.

The live attenuated MR vaccine is an addition to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India.

“The MR vaccine of IIL has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years,” stated a press release.

Managing director of IIL, Dr K Anand Kumar, while speaking on the occasion said, “We started with humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016 and worked tirelessly throughout including the tough Covid-19 period.”

“Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country,” added the MD.