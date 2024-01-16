Hyderabad-based Marut Drones, Japanese SkyDrive mull launch of air taxi in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Marut Drones in collaboration with Japanese firm SkyDrive will explore the prospects for development and launch of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts in India to produce yet another significant advancement in the development of futuristic air transportation.

Marut Drones will provide essential support to SkyDrive’s efforts to locate and connect with prospective users and networks. This entails interacting with authorities, guarding airstrips, and working with suppliers of vital infrastructure.

Engineered by visionaries, the flying taxi seamlessly blends form and function, embodying the elegance of modern travel as it can provide a clean, efficient, and emission-free form of transportation.

Marut Drones’ share of this endeavour involves getting the required certificates and exemptions, getting government backing, encouraging localisation through pilot and mechanic training, and finding important partners.

Air taxi of the future

Flying above congested roadways in the flying taxi in a stride into the future.

These battery-operated vehicles combine the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft with the hovering capability of a helicopter. SkyDrive’s flying taxis have the potential to revolutionize short-distance transport while having a negligible environmental effect. Marut Drones is investigating this possibility in India.

The corporations will schedule operations at well-known global heritage sites, pilgrimage locations, conveniently accessible spots from international airports or city centers, and well-liked wedding venues, all while keeping Indian citizens and foreign tourists in mind.

They are also exploring possibilities of providing helicopter excursions to important locations around the nation in order to meet the increasing demand for unusual travel experiences.