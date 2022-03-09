Hyderabad-based MEIL set to handover 15 oil, gas rigs to ONGC by May

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh): Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has bagged a contract to supply 47 oil and gas drilling rigs to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), is set to handover 15 of these rigs by May.

MEIL has bagged an order to supply 47 oil and gas drilling rigs to ONGC in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).

As per MEIL officials, it has supplied 10 rigs to ONGC as of now. While three of them are already operational, other seven rigs are in final stage of installation and commissioning. These rigs will be operational in 4-5 weeks across various onshore ONGC Fields, the officials stated here on Tuesday.

K Satya Narayana, technical head, Rigs Project, MEIL, while showcasing the 2,000-HP land drilling rig that was handed over to ONGC’s Rajahmundry asset in Bhimavaram, covering oil & gas prospects in the east and west Godavari districts, said these rigs are indigenous with the latest and best in class features in the world.

He further said that this 2,000-HP rig, which can drill up to 6,000 metres (6 km) deep into the earth, was manufactured at MEIL’s manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad.

“As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use,” Satya Narayana told reporters here.

“MEIL is the first private player in India in manufacturing highly efficient oil drilling rigs with indigenous technology under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives,” he added.