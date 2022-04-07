Hyderabad based NGO conducts awareness program on hygiene for girls

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Learning Space Foundation on the occasion of World Health Day organised an awareness program on hygiene for girls.

The program was organised at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Osman Nagar. Emphasising on the immense significance of hygiene during the pandemic, they also distributed hygiene kits sponsored by Engage Bay Inc to 170 students of the school. This program was held to create awareness on basic and menstrual hygiene along with personal safety.

The NGO aims to ensure safety and well being of children and women. They understand the significance of personal hygiene for girls, especially those from the low income background. Sanitary napkins are a necessity for every menstruating girl, but for many of them from weaker sections of the society, it is a luxury.

Due to lack of resources and awareness, they resort to unhygienic methods to deal with periods, which leads to infections.Founder & Executive Director Learning Space Foundation, Kaumudi Nagaraju and Director Public Relations, Sridevi Putta explained the adolescent girls about the significance of maintaining personal hygiene, including basic practices such as brushing teeth and washing hands along with good menstrual hygiene practices, having nutritious food and personal safety.

They spoke of how good hygiene reduces the possibility of infections and ensures a healthier and happier life.

It was an interactive program since a number of girls brought up and discussed their health issues. At the end of the session, around 170 hygiene kits inclusive of tooth paste, tooth brush, towel, bathing soap along with box, comb, hair oil, shampoo, panties and sanitary napkins were distributed to the girls.

Nagaraju said, “It is a kind gesture by Engage Bay Inc to come forward and support underprivileged girls. They have supported us previously in other initiatives too.”

He further said, “We thank them for their continued support!”