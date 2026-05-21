Hyderabad-based Telugu woman returns home after 20 years in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A 67-year-old Hyderabad-based Telugu woman has returned to India after spending two decades working as a domestic helper in Saudi Arabia, following coordinated efforts by the Indian Embassy, labour authorities and Telugu community organisations in Riyadh.

Veera Venkamma is originally from Rajolu in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district and later settled in Hyderabad. She had been working in the Al Kharj region near Riyadh for the past 20 years and had not returned to India during the last 12 years.

Worked in Saudi Arabia to support family

According to community representatives, Venkamma remained in Saudi Arabia to financially support her family, including her two daughters’ education and marriages, while also contributing towards her elderly mother’s medical treatment in India.

The family suffered a personal tragedy after her mother passed away during her stay abroad. Community members said the news left Venkamma emotionally distressed after years of living away from home for work.

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Her family’s financial struggles reportedly continued after difficulties emerged in her elder daughter’s married life, prompting the daughter to travel to Kuwait in search of employment.

Embassy and community groups step in

Amid the family’s worsening circumstances, Venkamma decided to return to India. However, she was unable to travel because she did not possess essential travel documents, including her passport.

After learning about her situation, officials from the Al Kharj Labour Court and the Gulf Indian Organisation (GIO) in Al Kharj contacted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to facilitate her repatriation.

GIO Al Kharj president Naser Ponnani coordinated the humanitarian effort, while Indian Embassy official Shakeeb assisted with the required documentation and travel procedures.

As Venkamma speaks only Telugu and limited Arabic, volunteers also helped coordinate communication throughout the process.

SATA arranges flight ticket

The Society for Andhra and Telangana Affairs (SATA) arranged her flight ticket to India to support her safe return home.

SATA founder MalleSan, Riyadh presidents Srinivas Machha and Sarvani Vidyadharani, along with other Telugu community representatives, appreciated the support extended by Indian Embassy officials and volunteers involved in the humanitarian effort.

Venkamma thanked the Indian Embassy officials, Telugu community organisations and volunteers who assisted her during the process.