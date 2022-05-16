Hyderabad based Vayu Motors to launch electric two-wheelers

Hyderabad: Ushering in new options for sustainable travel, Vayu motors plans to bring in an electric two-wheeler and a motorcycle by the end of 2022.

“As frequent battery fires cast a shadow on the EV industry, we would like to clear the air that our vehicles are the safest,” said Amit Reddy, Founder of Hyderabad-based Padmaja Greentech, EV Company, which manufactures “Vayu Motors” brand EV Vehicles.

He added that the Vayu electric vehicles use LFP batteries, which results in superior safety over other batteries. “Our LFP cell-based platform has been powering 3 wheelers for over 4 years without any incident of battery fires or safety, in highly demanding applications. We are confident that it would be setting a new benchmark in vehicle safety and reliability,” agreed Rani Srinivas, Co-Founder.

The company informed that the LFP battery (Lithium Ferro Phosphate), is a type of lithium-ion battery which are ideal for hot tropical conditions that prevail in India. “They are not hazardous at high temperatures. They are high-temperature and vibration-resistant. They have a long life span. The cells have a life span of up to 2000 cycles and are up to 5 years,” they said.

Battery Electric Vehicle pioneer Tesla Motors also uses LFP as battery chemistry for its vehicles to overcome supply chain-related issues. “With zero incidents, we would like to extend this technology into the 2-wheeler platform,” said the company in a press note.

Padmaja Greentech is in talks to tie up with MG Automotive Pvt Ltd for contract manufacturing of their electric vehicles. MG Automotives is a veteran ancillary facility catering to the requirements of Mahindra Trucks and Buses, Ashok Leyland Limited, and APSRTC.

“This partnership helps us in variablising our fixed costs and also gives us access to MG’s deep knowledge in production and sourcing, making us asset-light and de-risking the manufacturing process,” said Amit Reddy.

“Our city speed scooter, “Retro” is already sold in Telangana and we plan to launch a performance scooter and bike within the next six months. In the components division, our level 2 and 3 chargers are undergoing rigorous field testing and should be launched this year.” Amit Reddy added.

Our city speed scooter, “Retro” is already sold in Telangana and we plan to launch a performance scooter and bike within the next six months. In the components division, our level 2 and 3 chargers are undergoing rigorous field testing and should be launched this year.” Amit Reddy added