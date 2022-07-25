Hyderabad: Basti Dawakhana services to be improved to deal with viral diseases

Hyderabad: It is acutely felt that there is an urgent need to further improve the infrastructure of Basti Dawakhanas in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and to increase the working hours to deal with the increasing number of patients suffering from viral diseases like typhoid, dengue, Chikungunya, cold, cough and body pain.

The Basti Dawakhana under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is a great help to the poor and the middle class people. However, the short duration of working in this Dawakhana is causing great inconvenience to the people. There is no arrangement for emergency doctors in these Dawakhanas.

The health department has issued instructions to open these Dawakhanas in evening hours on an experimental basis in order to find out the people’s response.