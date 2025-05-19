Hyderabad: Battery-operated two-wheeler catches fire in Kamatipura

Incident occurred around midnight when the owner was charging the battery.

Published: 19th May 2025 2:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: A battery-operated two-wheeler caught fire in Kamatipura on Sunday night, causing commotion in the area.

The incident occurred around midnight when the owner was charging the battery. Due to overheating, a short circuit occurred, leading to the fire.

Local residents quickly poured water on the vehicle and alerted the fire department. A fire tender from Chandulal Baradari Fire Station arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

The incident caused panic in the residential area for some time, as the recent Gulzar Houz fire tragedy is still fresh in people’s minds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2025 2:28 pm IST

